Prime Video Releases Trailer For ‘Redefined: J.R. Smith’

Prime Video Sports ha released the official trailer and key art for Redefined: J.R. Smith, an UNINTERRUPTED docuseries centered on retired NBA star J.R. Smith, as he pursues a college education and new athletic passion at North Carolina A&T. The docuseries will premiere Tuesday, April 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.