How The Pieces To Taron Egerton’s ‘Tetris’ Came Together

Since it became widely available in the 1980s, the video gameTetris has sold hundreds of millions of copies. Behind all that success, however, is an intriguing story of how the game came to be distributed and the disputes that sprung up all over the world concerning its distribution rights. Now, that drama has been made into a movie featuring Taron Egerton, who also serves as the film’s executive producer. Egerton told us he was excited about the story and thrilled with how the film came together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)