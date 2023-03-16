When Robert Pattinson Grew Accustomed To The ‘Twilight’ Screams

Each year from 2008 to 2012, a new film was released in the Twilight series. And, with each new film, Robert Pattinson got more and more fans. Although he’d gotten noticed for his role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, his exposure in the Twilight movies made him a bona fide celebrity. At the height of Twilight’s popularity, we spoke to Pattinson about how he was able to adjust to suddenly being recognized by fans all over the world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)
