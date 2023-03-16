MCU Success Didn’t Shock Robert Downey Jr. At All

When Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark and his superhero alter ego in Iron Man, he had no idea that he would be getting the ball rolling for what has now become the biggest franchise of all time: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise’s 35 films (so far) have grossed more than $11.3 billion, more than twice as much as the previous leader, the Star Wars franchise.” But the success of the franchise doesn’t surprise its first star at all — Downey told us that all you had to do was look at all of the Marvel comic books to know that the film series would also be a huge hit. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr)
The Iron Man movies, along with all of the other MCU films, are currently streaming on Disney+.