How Hugh Jackman Originally Became A Complete ‘Showman’

Hugh Jackman is just one award away from becoming an “EGOT” recipient. But the surprising part — considering he’s made his mark as a movie star — is that the Oscar is the only one he’s missing. He’s won an Emmy Award for hosting the Tony Awards. He’s won one Tony Award and also been honored with a Special Tony Award. And he even won a Grammy Award for his singing on the soundtrack to the film The Greatest Showman, a movie he made to honor his history as a musical theater actor. Ironically enough, he once told us, he hadn’t expected to become a singer and dancer, but once he found he could do it, he was hooked. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)

 

The Greatest Showman is currently streaming on Disney+.

