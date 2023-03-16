How Hugh Jackman Originally Became A Complete ‘Showman’

Hugh Jackman is just one award away from becoming an “EGOT” recipient. But the surprising part — considering he’s made his mark as a movie star — is that the Oscar is the only one he’s missing. He’s won an Emmy Award for hosting the Tony Awards. He’s won one Tony Award and also been honored with a Special Tony Award. And he even won a Grammy Award for his singing on the soundtrack to the film The Greatest Showman, a movie he made to honor his history as a musical theater actor. Ironically enough, he once told us, he hadn’t expected to become a singer and dancer, but once he found he could do it, he was hooked. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)