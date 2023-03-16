Christopher Reeve Was Present In Brandon Routh’s ‘Superman’

It’s difficult to believe in this era of incessant superhero films, but there was a span of 19 years between the last Christopher Reeve Superman film and the next Superman film, 2006’s Superman Returns. The movie served as an unofficial sequel to “Superman II” and, like the first film, featured a newcomer in the dual role of Clark Kent and Superman: Brandon Routh. The similarity of the situations wasn’t lost on Routh, who told us that he spent plenty of time watching Reeve’s movies — and even his audition reels — before shooting began on Superman Returns. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brandon Routh)