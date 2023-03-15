‘Mandalorian’ Love Not An Alien Concept To Katee Sackhoff

Katee Sackhoff knows all about acting in a beloved sci-fi franchise. After all, she starred in the reboot of Battlestar Galactica, a show based on a series that was originally spawned by the space saga frenzy following the success of Star Wars in 1977. Now, Sackhoff has achieved starring status on one of the shows in the Star Wars universe, as her recurring role on The Mandalorian has been upgraded to regular status for the show’s third season. Having gotten a taste of The Mandalorian last season, Sackhoff talked to us about why she thinks fans seem to love the show so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katee Sackhoff)
The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.