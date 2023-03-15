‘Lasso’s’ Last? Jason Sudeikis Explores Third Season Themes

Today, the first episode of Ted Lasso’s third season starts streaming, to the delight of fans and reviewers everywhere. (Early reviews continue to show near-unanimous acclaim for the series.) But it’s a bittersweet start, because it may be the beginning of the end — several of the show’s key players, including executive producer Bill Lawrence and star Jason Sudeikis, have indicated this will probably be the show’s final season. So, with things potentially wrapping up, what will the third season be about? Sudeikis told us what to expect from the new season’s episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)