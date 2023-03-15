FX New Limited Series ‘Class of ’09’ Premiering May 10 On Hulu
FX’s Class of ’09, the limited series thriller starring Brian Tyree and Kate Mara from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere Wednesday, May 10 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the eight-episode series, with a new episode each following week. Class of ’09 will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Class of ’09 is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.
The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as “Tayo,” one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as “Poet,” one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi (“Hour”), Brian J. Smith (“Lennix”), Jon Jon Briones (“Gabriel”), Brooke Smith (“Drew”), Jake McDorman (“Murphy”) and Rosalind Eleazar (“Vivienne”) round out the cast.