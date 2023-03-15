Adam Driver Gets To The Heart Of ’65’

In the new movie 65, Adam Driver plays an alien pilot whose ship crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago; he and a young survivor must figure out a way to leave the planet while also fighting off attacks from the dinosaurs that roamed and ruled the planet back in those days. While there’s plenty of action and adventure in the film, Driver says the thing that surprised him most about it was how emotionally satisfying the film’s relationships are. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Driver)