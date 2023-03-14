Peacock Releases Trailer For New Series ‘Mrs. Davis’

From the Creative Minds of Tara Hernandez and Emmy Award Winner Damon Lindelof, and Starring Emmy Award-Nominated Betty Gilpin, the Series will Premiere Exclusively on Peacock with Four Episodes on April 20 Followed by New Episodes Airing Weekly on Thursdays
“Mrs. Davis” is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?
Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” McDorman plays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.