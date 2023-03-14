Jay Hernandez Didn’t Want To Rehash The ’80s ‘Magnum’

MAGNUM P.I. — “Welcome to Paradise, Now Die” Pictured: Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum — (Photo by: Zack Dougan/NBC)

When Jay Hernandez accepted the lead role in the remake of Magnum P.I., he knew that — to many viewers — he was going to be judged not on his own merits, but by how he compared to the original Magnum, Tom Selleck. But, instead of letting that pressure get to him, he turned it to his advantage. Hernandez told us that, in choosing not to mimic Selleck’s version of the character, he was creating a new character that could be viewed on his own terms. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jay Hernandez)

Magnum P.I. airs Sundays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock

