Jay Hernandez Didn’t Want To Rehash The ’80s ‘Magnum’

When Jay Hernandez accepted the lead role in the remake of Magnum P.I., he knew that — to many viewers — he was going to be judged not on his own merits, but by how he compared to the original Magnum, Tom Selleck. But, instead of letting that pressure get to him, he turned it to his advantage. Hernandez told us that, in choosing not to mimic Selleck’s version of the character, he was creating a new character that could be viewed on his own terms. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jay Hernandez)
