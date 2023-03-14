‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson’ Season 3 Premiering May 30 On Netflix
The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations.
Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.
The series won the 2020 and 2022 WGA Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series. Tim Robinson won an Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series.
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season three premieres May 30 on Netflix.