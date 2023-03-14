‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Stars Were On A Comedic Roll

If early reviews are any indication, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves could be one of the spring’s surprise hits at the box office. And that may be due in large part to the film’s comedic tone. Thanks in part to the script by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. But that’s only part of the equation, according to Regé-Jean Page, who says the film’s ensemble cast — led by Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant — really bring the humor to. (Click on the media bar below to hear Regé-Jean Page)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on March 31.