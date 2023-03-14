Almost Famous’ Band Stillwater Runs Deep In Cameron Crowe’s Memories

Almost Famous was the story that Cameron Crowe had waited nearly his entire life to write: The autobiographical story of a teenage rock music journalist whose dream comes true when he gets to hit the road with one of his favorite bands. While the stories involving Stillwater, the film’s fictitious band, are cobbled together from many famous — or infamous — rock ‘n’ roll road tales, there’s been plenty of speculation about which band provided the inspiration for Stillwater. According to Crowe himself, there was no single band, but he took bits and pieces from a lot of his favorite ’70s bands to create something of his own. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cameron Crowe)