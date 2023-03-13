Katy Perry: Authenticity Is Everything On ‘American Idol’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan have all returned for their sixth season together at the American Idol judges’ table, keeping intact the lineup that’s been together ever since ABC revived the series after its original cancellation. Right now, the new season’s a little more than halfway through its audition phase, and Perry says the way through to Hollywood week — at least as far as she’s concerned — hasn’t changed at all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

