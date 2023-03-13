For ‘Strangler,’ Alessandro Nivola Brushed Up On Boston History

For 18 tense months, the city of Boston was gripped by a series of murders carried out by a serial killer dubbed the Boston Strangler. The killer, believed to be responsible for 13 deaths between June 1962 and January 1964, was eventually captured, in part due to the visibility created by a pair of investigative journalists. Their story is told in the new film Boston Strangler, which stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper. Nivola, who plays a Boston police detective on the case, told us that he did a deep dive into the history of the murders and of the city during the time in which the film takes place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alessandro Nivola)