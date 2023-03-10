‘Total Recall’ Showed A Totally Different Side Of Schwarzenegger

When Total Recall was released in 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger had already established himself in films like Predator, The Running Man, and, of course the original Terminator. But Total Recall marked a shift in the way Schwarzenegger was perceived, since the film required to play two characters at different ends of the spectrum. When the film was released, Schwarzenegger could barely contain his excitement over getting the opportunity to prove he was more than just an on-screen action figure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Arnold Schwarzenegger)