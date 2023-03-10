To Play ‘Lean On Me’ Teacher, Morgan Freeman Studied Hard

During Morgan Freeman’s award-winning career, he’s only played two real-life roles on the big screen: Nelson Mandela in Invictus and Joe Clark in Lean on Me. When Lean on Me was released in 1989, Freeman had already established himself as one of Hollywood’s top actors, with two Oscar nominations under his belt already. So, when asked to portray a real-life character for the first time in Lean on Me, Freeman told us that his preparation simply involved studying Clark, with an emphasis on all the little things. (Click on the media bar below to hear Morgan Freeman)

 

