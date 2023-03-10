New ‘Luther’ Co-Star Cynthia Erivo Savored Sharing The Screen With Idris Elba

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo attend the UK World Premiere for Luther: The Fallen Sun at BFI IMAX on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

Though the series Luther has come to an end, the character’s stories have not — the first movie based on the character, Luther: The Fallen Sun, was recently released. Idris Elba (as the title character) and Dermot Crowley are the only cast members from the series who carry over to the new film; Cynthia Erivo is a new addition, playing a new Detective Chief Inspector trying to track down Elba’s character. Getting to work with Elba, Erivo told us, was everything she’d hoped it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cynthia Erivo)

 Luther: The Fallen Sun is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak