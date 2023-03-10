Jonathan Majors: Michael B. Jordan Was A Knockout As ‘Creed III’ Director

Creed III serves as the directorial debut for Michael B. Jordan, a feat made even trickier by the fact that he also stars as the film’s title character. By all accounts, though, his efforts have been extremely successful. At the box office, Creed III scored the best-ever opening weekend for a sports movie. Critics have embraced the movie and have heaped plenty of praise upon Jordan for his efforts. Jonathan Majors, who co-stars in the movie, also gave Jordan rave reviews from the perspective of how the actors on the set felt about his direction. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Majors)