Courteney Cox’s Fond Memories Of ‘Scream’ Franchise’s Roots

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) stars in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

In the mid-’90s, Wes Craven had already made his mark as one of the premier movie directors in the horror genre. And Kevin Williamson was an unproven screenwriter who’d never had any of his work produced before. The movie they made together in 1996, Scream, hatched a franchise that has now lasted more than 25 years and spawned six films and a TV series. Courteney Cox, who has appeared in all six of the films, told us she has a deep appreciation for how Craven and Williamson were able to breathe new life into a genre that had become overly predictable. (Click on the media bar below to hear Courteney Cox)

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak