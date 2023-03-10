Apple TV+ Renews ‘Shrinking’ For Season 2

Apple TV+ has announced that “Shrinking,” its critically acclaimed and global hit comedy series co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, has been renewed for a second season following the breakout success of season one, which airs the eighth episode of the ten-episode freshman season this Friday. Since its premiere on Apple TV+ earlier this year, “Shrinking” has been hailed as “one of 2023’s funniest shows,” as well as the “most charming and life-affirming show about grieving ever made.” Audiences and critics alike have praised the series for its “top notch writing”; “memorable performances” from stars Segel and Harrison Ford in one of his first television roles; and, “first-rate and thoroughly charming” cast which also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.
“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”
Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in one of this first television roles, “Shrinking” follows grieving therapist Jimmy (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford (as ‘Paul’), the series stars Jessica Williams (‘Gaby’), Christa Miller (‘Liz’), Lukita Maxwell (‘Alice’), Michael Urie (‘Brian’) and Luke Tennie (‘Sean’).