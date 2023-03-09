‘Todd’s’ Marcia Gay Harden & Her Mothering Philosophy

By Hollywood Outbreak
SO HELP ME TODD, (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Marcia Gay Harden. Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On So Help Me Todd, Marcia Gay Harden plays a mother whose grown son joins her law firm. In real life, Harden is a mother of three, with one adult child and two teenagers. The situations may be different, but that doesn’t mean Harden doesn’t bring her own parental experience into the role. And, as she told us, no matter what her kids decide to do with their lives, she sees herself as a “family first” mother. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marcia Gay Harden)

So Help Me Todd airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

