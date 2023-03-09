Could ‘Picard’ Continue After Its Finale? Patrick Stewart Thinks They Could Make It So

The new season of Star Trek: Picard has been billed as the show’s third and final season, as it brings together Patrick Stewart and his Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars for one final adventure. And while cast members have already described the season as a perfect send-off for their characters, could it be that they’re not really about to say goodbye, after all? While the season does provide closure for the Next Generation crew, Stewart himself is careful to add that, should there be further interest in continuing the series, that closure is not permanent. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
Star Trek: Picard is currently streaming on Paramount+.