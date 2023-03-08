Pedro Pascal: New ‘Mandalorian’ Season Sees Characters Finding Their Way

With The Mandalorian now in its third season, the show continues to work at both defining its characters and integrating them into the larger Star Wars universe. Like so many other Star Wars characters, those on The Mandalorian are often people (or beings, for that matter) looking for their sense of purpose. On the new season of The Mandalorian, star Pedro Pascal says you can expect to see a lot of the show’s character embark on life-defining missions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pedro Pascal)
The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.