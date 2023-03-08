Nick Kroll’s ‘History’ Lesson: Mel Brooks Is Still Funny In 2023

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
History of the World, Part II — — General Grant heads out in search of a drink; After the Russian Tsar is executed, Schmuck Mudman and his family head to Moscow; Shakespeare’s Writers Room; Invention of Fire; The REAL Kama Sutra. Commentator (Nick Kroll), Commentator (Wanda Sykes), and Commentator (Ike Barinholtz) shown. (Photo: courtesy of Hulu)

Over the course of his illustrious career as a writer, director, producer, and actor, the legendary Mel Brooks reveled in his role as an equal-opportunity offender — he wasn’t afraid to make fun of anyone or anything. Of course, in this day and age, that could get you in trouble: Many people think Brooks couldn’t get away with making some of his most famous movies, like Blazing Saddles, in today’s culture. But that hasn’t stopped Brooks and an all-star team of comedians from making a TV series “sequel” to his 1981 film, History of the World, Part 1. Nick Kroll is one of the show’s stars and executive producers, and he didn’t see a problem with applying Brooks’s sense of humor to a show today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Kroll)

History of the World, Part II is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak