Nick Kroll’s ‘History’ Lesson: Mel Brooks Is Still Funny In 2023

Over the course of his illustrious career as a writer, director, producer, and actor, the legendary Mel Brooks reveled in his role as an equal-opportunity offender — he wasn’t afraid to make fun of anyone or anything. Of course, in this day and age, that could get you in trouble: Many people think Brooks couldn’t get away with making some of his most famous movies, like Blazing Saddles, in today’s culture. But that hasn’t stopped Brooks and an all-star team of comedians from making a TV series “sequel” to his 1981 film, History of the World, Part 1. Nick Kroll is one of the show’s stars and executive producers, and he didn’t see a problem with applying Brooks’s sense of humor to a show today. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nick Kroll)
History of the World, Part II is currently streaming on Hulu.