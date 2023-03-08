Making ‘Romance’ Was A True Joy For Patricia Arquette

Quentin Tarantino usually directs the screenplays he’s written. But one notable exception is True Romance. It was Tarantino’s first script for a major film (written before his directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs), and it was directed by Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop 2 director the late Tony Scott. Patricia Arquette, who starred in the film alongside Christian Slater, thought Scott was the perfect choice to direct the film, which has gone on to become a cult classic. Talking about the late director, Arquette raved about how Scott created a collaborative environment on the True Romance set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patricia Arquette)
