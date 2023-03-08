Keanu Reeves: ‘Chapter 4’ Is Everything You Love About ‘John Wick,’ But Bigger

Keanu Reeves returns to the hitman role he’s played three times before in John Wick: Chapter 4. As the film delves deeper into the character’s mythology and continues to set him on a collision course with destiny, Chapter 4 goes places the three previous films did not go — literally, in terms of locations, and figuratively, in terms of the action. Reeves told us that the new film still has the usual John Wick energy but enhances it with a bigger production than ever before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)
John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on March 24.