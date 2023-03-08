Helen Mirren Has ‘Fury-ous’ Praise For Her ‘Shazam’ Co-Stars

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Caption: HELEN MIRREN as Hespera in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Forgive us for feeling like we’re living in some kind of alternate universe when an Oscar-winner like Dame Helen Mirren turns up in the Fast & Furious franchise and then in a superhero movie like Shazam! Fury of the Gods. But yes, it’s happening in our very own universe; Mirren is, indeed, in the new Shazam! movie… and loving it! She told us she thinks viewers are in for a real treat, especially when it comes to the performances of her co-stars, Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)

 Shazam: Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on March 17.

