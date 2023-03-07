‘Sharper’ Gives John Lithgow A ‘Great New Friend,’ Sebastian Stan

By the time John Lithgow was cast as Richard Hobbes in the film Sharper, Sebastian Stan had already been attached to the role of Max, who is introduced as Hobbes’s girlfriend’s son. And though the film’s script called for the relationship between the two characters to be a tense one, the relationship between the two actors was anything but tense. Lithgow told us that the more he got to work with Stan, the more impressed he was by Stan’s energy and personality. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Lithgow)