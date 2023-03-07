John Larroquette’s ‘Night Court’ Memories Of The First Judge Stone

On the revived version of Night Court, there’s continuity with the original show on two fronts: one, John Larroquette has returned to the show as Dan Fielding, and two, Melissa Rauch’s character is the daughter of Harry Stone, the judge from the original series. Harry Stone, of course, was played brilliantly by the late Harry Anderson. Larroquette has plenty of fond memories from working on the first “Night Court,” and he told us that many of them involved Anderson. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.