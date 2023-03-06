Why ‘The Voice’ Still Excites Blake Shelton

The Blake Shelton Farewell Tour gets under way this week on The Voice, as the show’s last original coach begins his final season on the show. You can’t blame Shelton for wanting to say goodbye — after all, he’s devoted himself to 23 seasons of the show, all while trying to balance his own career as a musician, a tough act for anybody. Still, the decision wasn’t an easy one for Shelton because, as he told us, he still finds the show to be exciting after all of these years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)
