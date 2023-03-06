John Stamos & The Best Bad Advice He Never Took

John Stamos has been taking a lot of trips down memory lane lately, as he’s been putting the finishing touches on his first memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. Of course, some of those memories revolve around how he got his start in showbiz, as a teen actor on the long-running soap opera General Hospital. When he became one of the show’s hottest stars at the time, Stamos remembers thinking that he was ready for that next step: leaving the soap opera world and going on to primetime television … or even movies! But, as Stamos once told us, General Hospital’s executive producer tried to keep him on the show by telling him he’d be making a big, big mistake. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Stamos)