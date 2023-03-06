In ‘Fletch,’ Chevy Chase Starred As … Chevy Chase

In his prime, Chevy Chase was apparently unconcerned with the idea of typecasting. After all, the majority of his most memorable roles featured him playing roles that were remarkably similar to, well, Chevy Chase. That was especially true when it came to the two Fletch films; Chase told us the role of Fletch was definitely built around some of his own personal qualities. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chevy Chase)
Fletch and Fletch Lives are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.