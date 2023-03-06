‘Big Lebowski’s’ Coen Brothers Made It Easy For Jeff Bridges To Be The Dude

The Dude’s been abiding for 25 years now. It’s been a quarter of a century since The Big Lebowski’s opened in theaters, we’re looking back at the beloved Coen Brothers movie and, of course, the lovable character played by Jeff Bridges. Though The Dude — aka Jeffrey Lebowski — is at least partially based on real people the Coens had met, they tailored the part specifically to Bridges. That helped Bridges fully commit to becoming the character; as the actor told us, he tries to put himself into the shoes of all the characters he plays, though he admits it’s easier with some roles than other ones. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeff Bridges)