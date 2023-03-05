Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ MVP Is Jonathan Majors

While Creed III may be the title of Michael B. Jordan’s new film, a lot of the story revolves around a newly introduced character: Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors. An old childhood friend of Adonis Creed’s, Anderson winds up coaxing Creed out of retirement by the film’s end. Majors is getting great reviews for his performance in the film, and Jordan — who both stars in and directed the film — talked to us about Majors and what he brought to the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael B. Jordan’s)