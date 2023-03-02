Jimmy Kimmel’s Got This Whole Oscars Thing Down

Yes, Jimmy Kimmel was a tough act to follow. After Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards broadcasts in 2017 and 2018, the show went without a host for three years in a row. After last year’s experiment of having the telecast hosted by a trio — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes — the Academy has gone back to Kimmel for the 95th Academy Awards. While voters make their choices this week, Kimmel is busy preparing for the broadcast. But, after doing it twice already, Kimmel says he’s already got a pretty good feel for what he needs to do. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jimmy Kimmel