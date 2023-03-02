James Pickens Jr. Knew ‘Grey’s’ Could Be Great

Only three actors present in the Grey’s Anatomypilot are still with the show in its 19th season: Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. For Pickens, who had built his TV career as a recurring guest star on multiple series — including The X-Files, Private Practice, and Roseanne/The Conners — getting a chance to be a series regular was a welcome change. Of course, he had no idea that Grey’s would still be going in its 19th season, but he did tell us that, when they shot the pilot, he had a feeling he was about to be part of something great. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Pickens Jr.)
Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.