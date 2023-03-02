Familiarity Breeds Happiness For ‘Ant-Man’s’ Paul Rudd

By Hollywood Outbreak
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios’ ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania reunites many of the same actors who were present in the previous two Ant-Man films (as well as some characters from other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles), including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Corey Stoll. For Rudd, seeing a lot of old friends really helped make the filming process a lot more enjoyable, especially since shooting had been delayed because of Hollywood’s COVID-19 lockdowns, and he talked to us about working with all those familiar faces. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Rudd

 Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.

