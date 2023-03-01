‘True Lies’ Often Had Steve Howey Aching For More

If the name of the new CBS series True Lies sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s a small-screen reimagining of the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name about a spy who lives a double life as a mild-mannered family man. Stepping into Schwarzenegger’s shoes to play the role on TV is Shameless/Reba actor Steve Howey, who told us that shooting an action series is unlike anything he’s done before … and a bit painful. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Howey)
True Lies airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.