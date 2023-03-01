Paramount+ Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘Fatal Attraction’
Paramount+ has revealed the official teaser trailer and art for the upcoming original series FATAL ATTRACTION. The series premieres Sunday, April 30 with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date. Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.
FATAL ATTRACTION is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone. The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.
The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.