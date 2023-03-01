Jon Favreau & ‘Mandalorian’ Team Used Long Break To The Story’s Advantage

By Hollywood Outbreak
(L-R): Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian had premiered, ending a wait of more than 26 months (but who’s counting?). The production team has kept busy, though, producing a season of The Book of Boba Fett and developing at least two other upcoming spinoff series. According to The Mandalorian’s head writer and executive producer, Jon Favreau, the work they’ve done on the other series has certainly informed the storyline you will see in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Favreau)

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

