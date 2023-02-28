Hulu Releases Trailer For New Series ‘Up Here’
Hulu has debuted the official trailer and key art for upcoming musical romantic comedy series, “Up Here,” starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes. The series, which hails from Steven Levenson (“tick, tick…BOOM!”), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Frozen”), premieres on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes.
A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.