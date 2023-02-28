Harold Ramis On Bill Murray: A ‘Careless Perfectionist’

If any film director knew what made Bill Murray tick, it would have been Harold Ramis. After all, the two of them both came up through Chicago’s Second City improv theater, they wrote several projects together, and they were co-stars in films like Ghostbusters and Stripes. Ramis directed Murray in two films — 1980’s Caddyshack and 1993’s Groundhog Day — and while working on the latter, Ramis talked to us about the unique challenges of working with his enigmatic (and sometimes problematic) star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harold Ramis)
