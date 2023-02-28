Dick Wolf Won’t Weaponize ‘FBI’ In The Political Wars

On Capitol Hill these days, there’s a Congressional committee investigating whether the Justice Department — including the FBI — has been weaponized against certain individuals and groups. As someone who specializes in “ripped from the headlines” television shows, it would be very easy for FBI creator and producer Dick Wolf to jump into the fray. However, it’s not going to happen. Wolf says the absolute last thing he wants to do with the show is to grab hold of that political hot potato. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)
