Dick Wolf Won’t Weaponize ‘FBI’ In The Political Wars

CBS Original series FBI on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

On Capitol Hill these days, there’s a Congressional committee investigating whether the Justice Department — including the FBI — has been weaponized against certain individuals and groups. As someone who specializes in “ripped from the headlines” television shows, it would be very easy for FBI creator and producer Dick Wolf to jump into the fray. However, it’s not going to happen. Wolf says the absolute last thing he wants to do with the show is to grab hold of that political hot potato. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)

FBI airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

