Angela Lansbury Went Into Beast Mode When Singing ‘Beauty’s’ Songs

During her illustrious career, the late Angela Lansbury earned plenty of award nominations — four for the Oscars, eight for the Tonys, and 18 for the Emmys. But she only received one Grammy Award nomination, and that was for her work on the soundtrack to Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast. While she was recording her parts for the film, she mostly followed the usual protocol, letting the animators watch her body language and facial movements as she voiced her lines. But when it came time to sing those Grammy-nominated songs, Lansbury once told us, she felt like she had to break the rules. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angela Lansbury)