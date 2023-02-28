After 30 Years, John Larroquette Wanted ‘Night Court’s’ Dan Fielding To Be A Changed Man

When the revival of Night Court reintroduced the character of Dan Fielding, he was a much different man than when we last saw him on the original show. Older, humbled, and even somewhat broken, the “new” Fielding switched from prosecutor to defense attorney and now serves as an elder statesman of sorts around a cast of much younger characters. John Larroquette, who reprises the role in the revival, told us that showing how the character had changed over time was an important part of his decision to join the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.