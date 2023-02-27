Why ‘Company’ Was A Keeper For Milo Ventimiglia

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THE COMPANY YOU KEEP – ABC Winter TCA Press Tour panels featured in-person Q&As with the stars and executive producers of new and returning series on Wednesday, Jan. 11. (ABC) MILO VENTIMIGLIA (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

After six heart-wrenching seasons on This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia didn’t waste any time at all getting back on television. He’s now starring in the drama The Company You Keep, a project he’d agreed to even before he’d shot his last scene on “This Is Us.” Why was Ventimiglia so eager to rush into a new production? He told us he was really impressed by what creator Julia Cohen had put together, and he didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to make the show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)

The Company You Keep airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak