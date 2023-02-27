Michael B. Jordan’s Inspirational Path To Directing ‘Creed III’

Once Rocky became an unexpected blockbuster, it emboldened Sylvester Stallone to take the reins of the franchise he’d created as the director of its first three sequels: Rocky II, Rocky III, and Rocky IV. Now, Michael B. Jordan is following in Stallone’s footsteps. After starring in the first two “Creed” films, Jordan has stepped into the director’s chair for Creed III. For Jordan, that meant pulling double duty, as he’s still starring in the movie, but he was determined to make this his directorial debut, and he spoke about his inspiration for making that leap. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael B. Jordan)